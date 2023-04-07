trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

LSU’s Angel Reese says she’ll visit White House after all

by Alex Gangitano - 04/07/23 11:33 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 04/07/23 11:33 AM ET
LSU’s Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Louisiana State University (LSU) star forward Angel Reese said on Friday that she will go to the White House to celebrate her team’s championship win, after she called out first lady Jill Biden for initially suggesting that the runners-up would also be invited.

Reese told ESPN that because her team wants to go and she’s a team player and the captain, she will visit the White House after winning the NCAA Division I women’s basketball national championship game.

“In the beginning we were hurt. It was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything,” Reese said on “SportsCenter.”

“You don’t get that experience ever,” she added, referring to visiting the White House. “And I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that so I’m going to do what’s best for the team and we’ve decided we’re going to go.”

Reese said on a podcast published Tuesday that she would go visit the Obamas over going to the White House and that she doesn’t accept Biden’s apology. The first lady suggested that the Iowa Hawkeyes should also be invited to the White House while speaking at an event in Denver on Monday.

After receiving criticism over her suggestion, Biden’s office walked back her suggestion the following day. Reese though said on the podcast that the first lady’s comment about both teams being invited bothers her and questioned if LSU would have been invited if they were to have lost.

Additionally, Reese said on the podcast that her team refused to meet with the first lady before the championship game, noting their dissatisfaction that her husband, President Biden, had chosen LSU to lose in the second round of the tournament, having his wife’s alma mater, Villanova University, winning the tournament.

LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 on Sunday, giving the school its first national championship in either its men’s or women’s basketball programs.

Tags Jill Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Clarence Thomas says he ‘was advised’ he didn’t have to disclose trips ...
  2. In battle with DOJ over classified docs, Senate turns to power of the purse
  3. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  4. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  5. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  6. Tennessee GOP caucus chair cuts interview with CNN short
  7. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  8. Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones: I was voted out for being ‘an ...
  9. Authoritarianism 101: Tennessee is now schooling other Republicans in how ...
  10. Who is Boris Epshteyn, the controversial aide by Trump’s side in court
  11. Obama: Expulsion of Tennessee lawmakers ‘a sign of weakness’
  12. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  13. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  14. Will mail, packages be delivered on Good Friday, Easter weekend?
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats vow to investigate Justice Thomas
  16. GOP legislatures battle for power with Democratic cities: Three flashpoints
  17. ‘Stunning’: James Webb telescope provides new view of Uranus
  18. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video