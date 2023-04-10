trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Thousands of purple creatures wash ashore in California

by Marc Sternfield and Alix Martichoux - 04/10/23 6:36 AM ET
by Marc Sternfield and Alix Martichoux - 04/10/23 6:36 AM ET

(KTLA) – Look, but don’t touch. That’s the message from marine biologists as Southern California sees an influx of jellyfish-like creatures known as Velella velella, or By-the-Wind Sailors.

On Saturday, Dana Wharf Whale Watching in Orange County posted a video of the strange, purple blobs that travel with the ocean currents and winds.

Beachgoers say they are washing ashore by the thousands along the Southern California coast, including at Huntington Beach, Zuma Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Salt Creek Beach. They have also been spotted further north.

By-the-Wind sailors at Zuma Beach
By-the-Wind sailors are seen at Zuma Beach in California in April 2023. The jelly-like creatures are known as colonial hydroid, meaning they’re comprised of a colony of tiny organisms. (Maria Abreu)

By-the-Wind sailors are known as colonial hydroids, meaning they’re comprised of a colony of tiny creatures, similar to the Portuguese Man O’War. The animals aren’t classified as jellyfish, despite their jelly-like appearance.

They feed on algae and zooplankton and are a favorite meal for sunfish, according to Nona the Naturalist with Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

When they wash up on beaches, the creatures can look like “deflated balloons” or pieces of plastic. They also start to lose their color as they dry on land.

FILE – Velella are stranded by the thousands at Pacific Beach, Washington. (Getty Images)

They’ve washed up along the California coastline en masse before. Between 2014 and 2016, several hundred thousand By-the-Wind Sailors blanketed West Coast beaches and drew crowds to check them out, the Orange County Register reported.

Like jellyfish, By-the-Wind Sailors also have stinging cells, so marine biologists say people should avoid touching them. But generally, they are not considered to be dangerous to humans.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  2. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  3. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  4. Key takeaways from major US intelligence leak
  5. Barr says Trump ‘most likely’ to lose to Biden among GOP candidates
  6. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  7. Biden says he plans on running in 2024
  8. Christie: Trump’s post-arrest speech like a guy ‘griping about his bad ...
  9. 10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 
  10. Barr says US potentially has ‘very good evidence’ Trump obstructed justice ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — This looks like a challenging week for the GOP
  12. Thousands of purple creatures wash ashore in California
  13. Ukraine suggests Russia altered leaked US intelligence documents 
  14. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  15. Leaked documents detail dire assessments of Ukrainian army: reports
  16. Ocasio-Cortez: If Supreme Court upholds abortion pill block, it could ...
  17. SNL parody features Trump comparing himself to Jesus on Easter
  18. Tennessee Democrat says expulsions ‘more of a control issue than racist’
Load more

Video

See all Video