News

Blumenthal says he’ll be back in DC next week after leg surgery

by Sarah Polus - 04/09/23 10:22 PM ET
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)
Annabelle Gordon
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) arrives for a press conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to unveil legislation on preventing gun violence.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Sunday he will return to Washington, D.C., next week following surgery on his broken femur.

The 77-year-old senator fractured his femur on Saturday after someone fell on his leg during a championship parade for the UConn men’s basketball team.

“I expect a full recovery!” he tweeted after the incident. “Proud to be there. GO HUSKIES.”

Blumenthal underwent what he called “routine” surgery at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut on Sunday to repair a “minor fracture” to his upper femur. In a later tweet, he praised the hospital staff and dubbed his operation “completely successful.”

“I’m happy to report that I’m planning to be back in DC for votes next week,” he wrote.

Fellow Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy praised Blumenthal’s resilience after witnessing the accident.

“FYI after he broke his femur he got back up, dusted himself off, and FINISHED THE PARADE,” he wrote in a tweet. “Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever.”

Blumenthal also congratulated Quinnipiac University on its first ever NCAA Division I hockey championship. A rally is planned on the Hamden, Conn., campus on Monday.

“I’ve already started physical therapy, but I won’t be marching in any parades for a couple of weeks—although Quinnipiac, you’d better believe I’ll still be the loudest one at your celebration!” Blumenthal tweeted.

The Senate’s Easter recess ends April 17.

