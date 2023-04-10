Photos: White House Easter Egg Roll

Annabelle Gordon

Kids and parents participate during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. The Marine Corps Band is seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty poses for a photo during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. First lady Jill Biden, President Biden and NBC’s Al Roker wave following an interview during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. A child participates in an Easter egg hunt during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. President Biden is seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) and his son Hodge are seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. A child participates in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. Actress Halle Bailey and Al Roker take a selfie during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. Vice President Harris is seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. Broken eggs held by a volunteer during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10. Kentucky governor gives emotional response to shooting: ‘I had a very close friend that didn’t make it today’ Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House –Photos by Annabelle Gordon

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.