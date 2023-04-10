trending:

News

Photos: White House Easter Egg Roll

by TheHill.com - 04/10/23 12:27 PM ET
President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies wave during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
Annabelle Gordon
President Biden, first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies wave during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
Kids and parents participate during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
Kids and parents participate during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
The Marine Corps Band
The Marine Corps Band is seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty poses for a photo
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty poses for a photo during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
First lady Jill Biden, President Biden and Al Roker wave
First lady Jill Biden, President Biden and NBC’s Al Roker wave following an interview during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
A child participates in an Easter Egg hunt during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
A child participates in an Easter egg hunt during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
President Biden is seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
President Biden is seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) and his son Hodge are seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) and his son Hodge are seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
A child participates in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
A child participates in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
Actress Halle Bailey and Al Roker take a selfie during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
Actress Halle Bailey and Al Roker take a selfie during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
Vice President Harris is seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
Vice President Harris is seen during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.
Broken eggs held by a volunteer during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll
Broken eggs held by a volunteer during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 10.

–Photos by Annabelle Gordon

Tags Halle Bailey Jill Biden Jimmy Gomez

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Video

See all Video