News

Half in new poll say Biden policies have not helped middle class at all

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/11/23 2:06 PM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden returns to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from Durham, N.C., to visit a semiconductor factory.

About half of the respondents in a new poll said that the Biden administration’s current policies have not helped the middle class at all. 

The poll, published on Tuesday by Monmouth University, found that 51 percent of respondents said that middle-class families have not benefited from Biden’s policies so far, while 10 percent said they believe middle-class families have benefited a lot from his policies.

Around 36 percent of respondents believe that middle-class families have benefited a little bit from the administration’s policies, according to the poll. 

In comparison, Biden’s current numbers are similar to what former President Trump pulled in during his first year in office, where 11 percent of respondents said that middle-class families have benefited a lot from his administration’s policies, while 53 percent of those surveyed disagreed.  

When asked about families in the upper echelon in earnings, 29 percent of respondents said that wealthy families have not benefited from Biden’s policies so far, compared to 31 percent who said wealthy families benefited a little bit from the administration’s policies and 28 percent who said wealthy families benefited a lot from the policies. 

When asked about lower-income families, 42 percent of respondents said that poor families have not benefited from Biden’s policies so far, compared to 35 percent who said wealthy families benefited a little bit from the administration’s policies and 17 percent who said wealthy families benefited a lot from the policies. 

The poll comes amid ongoing fears of a possible recession affecting the U.S. The Federal Reserve has been hiking interest rates in an effort to control the rise of inflation. 

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted from March 16-20 with a total of 805 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 5.8 percentage points.

