trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Man found guilty of spitting at police gets 70 years in prison

by Caitlyn Rooney and David Ewerz - 04/13/23 7:31 AM ET
by Caitlyn Rooney and David Ewerz - 04/13/23 7:31 AM ET

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — A Texas man was sentenced to 70 years in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty of harassing a public servant for spitting at Lubbock police officers.

Larry Pearson, 36, was arrested in May 2022 for domestic violence after a victim flagged down an officer in northeast Lubbock, prosecutor Jessica Gorman said.

The victim told police that Pearson had hit her several times and that he had a gun. Gorman said that firearm turned out to be an airsoft gun.

A police report at the time stated the victim had “multiple visible injuries” on her face. Gorman said after Pearson was taken into custody, he was upset the victim was not arrested instead.

That’s when he started kicking at the doors in the officer’s vehicle. When the officers opened the door to tell him to stop, Gorman said he spit at both officers.

Gorman said Pearson kept spitting after he arrived at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

During closing arguments of the sentencing phase of Pearson’s trial, the prosecutor asked the jury to consider a number that would “send a message” to Pearson and society. She said Pearson had prior convictions of aggravated robbery and continuous family violence.

“You’re not going to get 70 years for something like this when you’ve never been in trouble before,” Gorman told Nexstar’s KLBK/KAMC.

Defense Attorney Jim Shaw argued to the jury that the sentencing was for a “simple misdemeanor” in a circumstance that got “out of control.”

But due to his prior convictions, the minimum sentence Pearson could have received would’ve been 25 years.

“If you’re going to live the life of crime, you’re going to do that among other criminals [in prison],” Gorman said during closing arguments.

Tags spitting at police Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  2. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  3. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  4. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  5. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  6. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  7. Why Team Trump is embracing his indictment
  8. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  9. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  10. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  11. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  12. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  13. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  14. Adams mocks House GOP over New York City hearing on crime 
  15. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  16. Special counsel probe into Jan. 6 hones in on Trump’s fundraising: report
  17. IRS warns of deadline to claim $1.5B in 2019 tax refunds: These states are owed ...
  18. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
Load more

Video

See all Video