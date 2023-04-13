trending:

News

Watch live: Merrick Garland speaks on leaked government documents

by Christian Carter - 04/13/23 2:58 PM ET
Attorney General Merrick Garland is slated to speak Thursday afternoon with reporters on the leak of hundreds of classified military intelligence.

On Thursday, Jack Teixeira, an airman in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested in Massachusetts about his connection with the leak of classified documents.

The information was shared in a group he managed on a website popular with gamers, according to multiple outlets.

Teixeira oversaw Thug Shaker Central, a group on Discord where more than 100 classified documents on topics ranging from Ukraine to intelligence gleaned from spying on allies first appeared.

Teixeira’s arrest comes after The New York Times reported last week that documents dealing with intelligence on Ukraine’s battle with Russia from as far back as February had been percolating on the site before spreading to other social media platforms.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

