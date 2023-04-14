trending:

News

Maryland man faces firearm charges after assault rifle found in a truck near Capitol

by Rashad Simmons - 04/14/23 11:34 AM ET
Capitol Police car
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

U.S. Capitol Police said they confiscated an assault rifle from a pickup truck at a delivery facility near Capitol Hill early Friday morning.

Capitol Police said in a news release that members of a screening team spotted the gun during a routine check at an off-site delivery facility before the vehicle reached Capitol grounds. The department said the gun was partially wrapped in a blanket in the back seat of the truck.

Police said there was no evidence the driver was targeting Congress or the Capitol Complex, though the investigation is ongoing.

The driver, identified as Michael Donohue of Maryland, faces charges of Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Unlawful Activity, according to police.

The department said the incident occurred just after 5 a.m.

USCP Chief Tom Manger said in a statement that the incident “serves as yet another reminder that all weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds.”

“I thank our entire team at the off-site screening facility from stopping this gun before it came anywhere near the U.S. Capitol Complex,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to Capitol Police for further comment.

