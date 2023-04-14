Nashville florist refuses service for GOP event, calls for gun reform

A Nashville, Tenn., florist is refusing to serve a Republican National Committee (RNC) fundraiser featuring former President Trump in protest over lack of action on gun control laws.

In a statement posted on Instagram this week, FLWR Shop said it declined an inquiry from the RNC to provide floral design services for a fundraising event in Nashville this weekend. The florist also shared a letter it sent to the RNC declining the potential order.

The shop said that it immediately declined the offer and hopes to encourage other Nashville businesses to refuse money from the RNC “until they begin to make the changes to gun laws that most Americans are calling for.”

In the letter, the shop owners specifically call attention to the recent shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, which killed three students and three adult staff members.

“Our community has just lost seven people, including three young children, to yet another school shooting. At this moment I cannot ignore the work that the RNC has done to create this tragedy and so many others like it,” the letter said.

“The Republican Party has wasted taxpayer money and precious legislative will on banning drag shows, rather than assault rifles that are being used to murder children in their classrooms,” the letter added.

The news comes the same weekend as the National Rifle Association (NRA) is set to hold their annual meeting in Indianapolis, where a number of announced and expected 2024 GOP presidential candidates — including Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley — will speak in support of gun rights.

The conversation around gun reform has heightened in Tennessee since the Nashville school shooting last month, with the Tennessee House expelling two state lawmakers for their participation in demonstrations on the state House floor in support of gun control. Both of the lawmakers, state Reps. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) and Justin Jones (D-Nashville), were reinstated to the state House shortly after their expulsion. Additionally, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) also announced this week that he will strengthen background checks for buying firearms in the state.