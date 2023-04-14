trending:

Gun magazine distributor sued by survivors, victims in Indianapolis FedEx shooting

by Rashad Simmons - 04/14/23 1:56 PM ET
Associated Press/Michael Conroy

The family of a man who died in a 2021 mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis filed a lawsuit Thursday with two survivors against the magazine distributor, American Tactical Inc., alleging the company used reckless marketing tactics that targeted young men who are at risk for violent behavior, according to USA Today

The lawsuit accuses American Tactical Inc. of failing as a distributor for providing violent people access to purchase a high-capacity magazine, USA Today reports, which would allow for the weapon to fire off a dozen rounds without reloading. 

The lawsuit names as defendants the president of American Tactical Inc., the marketing director, and the global manufacturer who supplied American Tactical with the product. 

“American Tactical, Inc. is well aware that these magazines are instruments of mass killing and have no problem marketing them directly to people with horrific intentions,” said Gurinder Singh Bains, son of Jaswinder Singh who died in the FedEx shooting and a plaintiff in the case. 

“This isn’t a hypothetical. My father is gone because they didn’t care they were enabling mass shooters. They must be held accountable not just for my father’s sake but everyone who may still suffer what my family and I have been forced to go through,” he said in an emailed statement. 

The 19-year-old gunman, who previously worked at the FedEx facility, fired randomly in the parking lot of the facility on April 15, 2021, killing four employees. He would later kill four more employees while inside the building, including himself. 

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in New York, where it argues that American Tactical Inc. was the exclusive importer of these magazines and sold the magazine used by the gunman, according to USA Today. 

As the victims continue to seek accountability for this deadly shooting, the gun industry continues to face scrutiny for failing to be held liable in ongoing shootings that have occurred since April 15, 2021, FedEx Facility mass shooting. 

