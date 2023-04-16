trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

These cities are the allergy capitals of America, study says

by Rachel Tucker - 04/16/23 6:52 AM ET
by Rachel Tucker - 04/16/23 6:52 AM ET
(Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks the 100 largest cities when it comes to the worst seasonal allergies in the U.S.

The study looks at how challenging it is for residents to manage seasonal pollen allergies. Researchers analyzed the cities’ weed, grass and tree pollen scores, use of over-the-counter allergy medications and availability of immunologists and allergy specialists to determine their placement.

Wichita, Kansas topped the list of cities based on its high pollen count and lack of board-certified allergists. Florida had the most cities in the top 20, with seven. Sixth-place Sarasota ranked highest in the state.

Climate change is making seasonal allergies worse and warmer states like Florida have been feeling the effects for decades, AAFA researchers said. Rising global temperatures means more time for pollen producers to grow, which leads to higher concentration of the allergen.

From 1990-2018, the plant growing season extended an average of 20 days, producing about 21% more pollen, according to the AAFA. Last month’s report on seasonal allergies from Climate Central found allergy seasons grew by as much as 50-99 days in some cities.

“We are experiencing longer and more intense allergy seasons because of climate change. For people with asthma, allergies can trigger an asthma attack,” said Kenneth Mendez, CEO and president of AAFA. “If we don’t take immediate action on the climate crisis, pollen production will only intensify.”

Intense allergy seasons pose a risk to the nearly 26 million Americans with asthma, according to AAFA. The report said the condition is triggered by allergies in 60-80% of patients.

“As pollen counts spike, we often see spikes in emergency room visits for asthma,” Mendez said. “Around 3,600 people per year die from asthma, so it is important to address and manage asthma and allergy triggers where you live.”

The top 20 Allergy Capitals of America, according to the AAFA:

1. Wichita, KS11. Virginia Beach, VA
2. Dallas, TX12. Houston, TX
3. Scranton, PA13. Little Rock, AR
4. Oklahoma City, OK14. Miami, FL
5. Tulsa, OK15. Lakeland, FL
6. Sarasota, FL16. Raleigh, NC
7. Cape Coral, FL17. Palm Bay, FL
8. Orlando, FL18. Tampa, FL
9. Des Moines, IA19. Greensboro, NC
10. Greenville, SC20. Rochester, NY

To see where the other 80 metros rank, view the full allergy capitals report here.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  2. Harris steps into spotlight on abortion, guns
  3. Trump lawyer recuses himself from classified documents case: report
  4. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  5. The Memo: GOP ignores warning signs on abortion
  6. Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to uproar over Dylan Mulvaney sponsorship
  7. Gingrich calls Biden ‘weak’ but acknowledges ‘enormous power’ of ...
  8. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  9. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  10. Former CIA chief says Greene ‘not fit to hold public office’
  11. 2 dead, 4 injured in Louisville shooting days after mass shooting at bank
  12. Tornado alley is expanding — and scientists don’t know why
  13. Community college enrollment plunges nearly 40 percent in a decade
  14. Kentucky Republicans risk bruising primary in bid to unseat Beshear
  15. Virginia schools anti-discrimination program might be illegal: courts
  16. Karl Rove: Trump’s increased attacks show he’s worried about DeSantis in ...
  17. Sherrod Brown, JD Vance form unlikely partnership
  18. Elon Musk founds new artificial intelligence company called X.AI
Load more

Video

See all Video