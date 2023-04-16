Most in new poll say Mifepristone abortion pill should remain available

Roughly two in three respondents in a new poll said that the abortion drug mifepristone should remain available in states where abortion is legal following a Texas federal judge’s decision to block the pill earlier this month.

The CBS News poll released Sunday found that 67 percent said mifepristone should remain available for those in states where abortion is legal, while 33 percent said it should not.

Republicans are somewhat split on the matter, with 46 percent saying that the abortion drug should be available while 54 say it should be unavailable.

Democrats and independents heavily favor mifepristone remaining available, with 84 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of independents holding the view. Only 16 percent of Democrats and 28 percent of independents say it should be unavailable.

The poll of 2,065 U.S. adults, conducted between April 12-14, has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

The survey was conducted after a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) improperly approved mifepristone, one of two abortion pills approved for use in the U.S. over 20 years ago.

An appeals court last week allowed the drug to be used with restrictions, including not allowing the pill to be sent through the mail. The Biden administration has appealed the issue to the Supreme Court.

–Updated at 10:59 am.