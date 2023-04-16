trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Gillibrand won’t support calls for Feinstein to step down: ‘It’s her right’

by Julia Mueller - 04/16/23 10:36 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/16/23 10:36 AM ET
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) heads to a press conference on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 following the passage of the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act in an 86-11vote.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said it’s Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) “right” to decide when to step down from office as she faces calls from within her own party to resign.

“She’s a team player, and she’s an extraordinary member of the Senate. It’s her right. She’s been voted by her state to be senator for six years. She has the right, in my opinion, to decide when she steps down,” Gillibrand said of Feinstein on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Feinstein, 89, has been absent from the Senate for the last several weeks after being diagnosed with shingles. Gillibrand’s comments come after Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) called for Feinstein to resign, arguing that “she can no longer fulfill her duties.”

Gillibrand lauded Feinstein as an “extraordinary senator” and “a role model” in the chamber.

“Her legacy and her depth of experience is valuable. And we have had so many senators who have had illnesses, whether it’s [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell’s illnesses, or senators who have had strokes. These are issues that — we’re human,” Gillibrand said.

Feinstein has said her return to the upper chamber was “delayed due to continued complications” related to her diagnosis, and requested Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve in her role as Judiciary Committee chair until she’s able to get back to work.

“We believe that a senator should be able to make their own judgments about when they’re retiring and when they’re not. And they all deserve a chance to get better and come back to work. Dianne will get better. She will come back to work,” Gillibrand said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) on “Meet the Press” Sunday echoed Gillibrand’s sentiments, saying “it’s up to” the senator and her family whether to keep serving, and noted she was “pleased” Feinstein decided to ask for a fill-in for her Judiciary seat.

“I think that is really an important, a responsible thing to do during her absence, because we have President Biden’s nominees waiting for hearings and votes and we want to keep that moving. But I wish her well and hope she returns to the Senate very soon,” she said.

Tags Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Gillibrand

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  2. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  3. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  4. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  5. Harris steps into spotlight on abortion, guns
  6. Newsom faces political minefield with calls for Feinstein to resign
  7. The Memo: GOP ignores warning signs on abortion
  8. Trump lawyer recuses himself from classified documents case: report
  9. ‘Totally alarmist’: Senate Republican downplays precedent set by Texas ...
  10. Tornado alley is expanding — and scientists don’t know why
  11. Walmart closing locations across 12 states this year: Here’s where
  12. Graham questions Texas judge’s abortion pill ruling
  13. Virginia schools anti-discrimination program might be illegal: courts
  14. Gingrich calls Biden ‘weak’ but acknowledges ‘enormous power’ of ...
  15. Khanna: Newsom should appoint ‘caretaker’ replacement for Feinstein if she ...
  16. Opportunism, hypocrisy & graft, oh my! Guiding lights of the new GOP
  17. Gillibrand: Texas mifepristone ruling an 'outrage’
  18. 2 dead, 4 injured in Louisville shooting days after mass shooting at bank
Load more

Video

See all Video