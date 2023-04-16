trending:

Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Lindsey Graham by posting Photoshopped pic of senator hoisting a Bud Light with trans influencer’s image

by Sarah Polus - 04/16/23 8:12 PM ET
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, questions witnesses during the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)/ Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asks a question during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online safety for children Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) appeared to fire back at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for criticizing her defense of the alleged Pentagon document leaker on Sunday by posting a photoshopped image of Graham holding a Bud Light can sporting the image of a trans social media influencer.

Graham earlier on Sunday slammed Greene’s Thursday tweet about Jake Teixeira, who has been arrested for his connection to the leak.

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar,” Greene wrote in the tweet. “That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.”

Graham in turn dubbed her response “one of the most irresponsible statements she could make” while appearing on ABC’s “This Week.” 

“If you’re a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy and you think you’re going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, you’re going to go to jail,” he added of Teixeira.

Following Graham’s statement, Greene tweeted a doctored image of Graham and CNN anchor Dana Bash, making it appear as though he’s holding a can of Bud Light from Anheuser-Busch’s collaboration with influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who has become popular on TikTok for documenting her transition.

The original image, taken by Jason Bahr for Getty Images in 2016, according to Mediaite, showed Graham holding a glass of beer.

Several conservatives have objected to Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Mulvaney, part of a March Madness giveaway.

Anheuser-Busch’s CEO Brendan Whitworth released a statement Friday in the wake of the anti-transgender backlash against the company.

“We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people,” he wrote. “We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.”

