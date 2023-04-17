trending:

News

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy

by Jessica Yakubovsky - 04/17/23 8:56 AM ET
(WPHL) – David’s Bridal has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This comes just days after David’s Bridal, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States, planned to cut at least 9,000 positions across the United States.

On Friday, David’s Bridal outlined what’s ahead in a notice about the layoffs sent to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. A notice was also filed in Pennsylvania.

“At this time, it is uncertain whether the Company will be ceasing operations entirely or the closure will be limited to certain locations,” the company said in the notice.

The retailer, based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, employs over 11,000 employees.

Although the company is looking to sell the business, stores will remain open and brides will be able to purchase dresses without any disruptions.

David’s Bridal previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but was able to get out of debt and continue the business.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

