The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Lawmakers flock back to Capitol Hill

TALK OF THE MORNING

Congress is back in business:

Congress is back today after a two-week break, and there’s no shortage of items for lawmakers to tackle.

The Hill’s Mychael Schnell has broken down the most crucial issues that House members and senators must tend to — from the debt ceiling to the recent reports of leaked classified documents from the Pentagon. (And don’t forget the historic hearing on UFOs.)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) started the morning at the New York Stock Exchange talking about the economy.

McCarthy has been in a standoff with the Biden administration and other Democrats over raising the debt ceiling to prevent a federal default.

Some things to watch:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) are returning to the chamber after addressing health issues. McConnell has recovered from a fall, and Fetterman is back after seeking mental health treatment.

(R-Ky.) and Sen. (D-Penn.) are returning to the chamber after addressing health issues. McConnell has recovered from a fall, and Fetterman is back after seeking mental health treatment. The House GOP is preparing to take up legislation on transgender athletes.

More of President Biden’s judicial nominees are in the pipeline, but Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is still out recovering from shingles.

It's Monday, April 17. I'm Elizabeth Crisp, filling in for Cate, with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

In Congress

Santos spending more on refunds than he’s taking in:

Embattled Rep. George Santos‘ (R-N.Y.) latest campaign finance disclosure has revealed that he gave more money in refunds to donors than he took in.

His latest report shows that through March 31 this year, Santos’s campaign received $5,333 in donations but spent $8,353 in refunds to individual donors.

Read more about his money woes here.

Democrats press for debt ceiling vote:

The debt ceiling clock is ticking, and it’s making Democratic senators awfully antsy.

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports the Democratic leaders in the upper chamber want House Democrats to start working on a plan to force Republicans to vote.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addressed the debt ceiling in a Wall Street speech, saying that “the House will vote on a bill to lift the debt ceiling into the next year.”

In the White House

Harris steps into spotlight on abortion, guns:

Vice President Harris has been at the center of several policy pushes, giving her a significant platform as she and President Biden prepare to launch a reelection bid.

From her recent diplomatic mission to Africa to her trip to Nashville to standing beside two Black Democrats who were expelled from the state legislature over a protest for gun violence protests, Harris has been at the forefront of the administration’s visibility.

She has also served as the administration’s top voice on reproductive rights in the face of a judge’s ruling against a popular abortion drug and a Florida ban on the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Hill’s Brett Samuels dives into the newest items for Harris to address.

“I’ve been thrilled to see her in the spotlight on these two issues in particular over the past couple of weeks here. And it makes sense as we’re really starting to focus on the reelection campaign here,” David Thomas, a Democratic strategist who was an aide to then-Vice President Al Gore, tells Samuels.

🏃 2024

Trump gains more endorsements:

Former President Trump has picked up two more endorsements as he campaigns for a return to the White House.

Tennessee Republican Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn joined at least a half-dozen other Senate Republicans who are backing the former president.

Others that have already declared their candidacy for the Republican Primary include former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. A number of other potential candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have yet to officially launch campaigns.

NPR has a helpful tracker of all the Republicans in the race and those that are mulling jumping in.

More on the endorsement race here via The Hill.

GOP megadonor pauses support for DeSantis:

A top Republican donor is holding off on financially backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) expected presidential bid because of the governor’s stances on social issues.

“Because of his stance on abortion and book banning … myself, and a bunch of friends, are holding our powder dry,” billionaire businessman Thomas Peterffy told the Financial Times.

Peterffy, who has contributed to DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign, backed former President Trump in the 2020 election but has lately suggested the GOP should move on from Trump.

🚀 In other news

SpaceX launch delayed:

SpaceX delayed the launch of its massive Starship rocket on Monday after the team detected a pressurization issue before takeoff.

SpaceX officials said they need at least 48 hours before they can again try to launch the massive Starship rocket again. The next attempt has not been officially scheduled.

MUST READ: “I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports”

🐥 Notable tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after Lindsey Graham with doctored photo:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican who has become a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted a photoshopped image of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) over the weekend that looked as if Graham was holding up a can of Bud Light with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (View it here)

Mulvaney, a TikTok influencer, was recently gifted Bud Light cans with her face on the side as the company congratulated her on the year anniversary of her transition, prompting conservative backlash against the company.

Schumer takes in a show

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) caught the closing of Phantom of the Opera on Broadway and shared this photo of himself alongside famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

🦞 In lighter news

Today is National Crawfish Day!

