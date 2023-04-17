trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Kansas City homeowner accused of shooting Black teen charged with two felonies

by Rashad Simmons - 04/17/23 8:04 PM ET
by Rashad Simmons - 04/17/23 8:04 PM ET
Ralph Yarl, who was shot outside of a Kansas City home on April 13, 2023. (Photos provided by Paul Yarl)

An 85-year-old Kansas City homeowner, Andrew D. Lester, who allegedly shot and wounded a Black teen last week after he went to the wrong house, was charged with armed assault on Monday evening. 

The teen, Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice and had been in critical condition since last Thursday, after he went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers.

Yarl is now recovering at home with his family. 

The homeowner was charged with two felonies, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said at a news conference that race was not a factor in the shooting that occurred last Thursday, USA Today reported. 

“We understand how frustrating this has been, but I can assure you the criminal justice system is working and will continue to work,” Thompson said at the news conference. 

Thompson said the suspect, Andrew D. Lester, is not yet in custody, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest, CBS News reported. 

The shooting sparked outrage online and in Kansas City, with protesters on Sunday demanding justice for the teen.

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said on Sunday that the shooter was taken into custody last Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold but was then released.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Tags Andrew D. Lester Kansas City Shooting Ralph Yarl

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  3. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  4. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  5. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  6. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  7. Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl
  8. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  9. Two-thirds say Congress shouldn’t interfere with Trump legal probes: poll
  10. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  11. GOP mega donor says Clarence Thomas is victim of ‘political hit job’
  12. Kansas City homeowner accused of shooting Black teen charged with two felonies
  13. Schumer pans McCarthy’s one-year debt ceiling extension as ‘terrible ...
  14. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  15. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  16. GOP education committee chair: ‘I don’t know what a trans girl is’
  17. Kari Lake holds wide lead in hypothetical Arizona Senate GOP primary: poll
  18. Scalise says House GOP will roll out debt ceiling plan Tuesday
Load more

Video

See all Video