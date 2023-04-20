trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Where recreational marijuana is – and isn’t – legal in 2023

by Addy Bink - 04/20/23 9:00 AM ET
by Addy Bink - 04/20/23 9:00 AM ET

(NEXSTAR) – Nearly half of the U.S. has legalized recreational marijuana use, with states throughout the Northeast becoming the latest to expand regulated cannabis use. Despite efforts by multiple other states to do the same, marijuana use still isn’t widely legalized.

Voters across several states approved recreational marijuana use in 2022, and a few more states were hoping to be added to the list.

Oklahoma voters rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana in March. A proposal to legalize marijuana in Indiana was voted down in early April. Thousands of supporters have signed a petition to have a proposed constitutional amendment regarding marijuana legalization added to Florida ballots in 2024.

Though they haven’t legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use, nine states have authorized the use of CBD and products low in THC. Previously among those states was Kentucky, which has since legalized medical marijuana.

The map below shows where marijuana is legal as of 2023:

Three states – Idaho, Nebraska, and Kansas – have no public program at all, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Recent surveys found Americans now favor legal cannabis over legal tobacco. In a survey by the CDC, 57% of respondents said they would support a policy banning the sale of tobacco products while 59% of respondents to a Pew Research survey said they believed marijuana should be legal for medical and recreational use.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  2. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  3. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  4. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  5. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  6. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  8. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  9. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  10. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  11. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  12. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  13. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  14. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  15. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  16. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  17. SpaceX’s Starship explodes after launch of test flight — but that wasn’t ...
  18. Nearly 1,500 book bans implemented in the first half of this school ...
Load more

Video

See all Video