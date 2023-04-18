trending:

Watch live: Trump intelligence chief testifies on COVID origins before House panel

by Christian Carter - 04/18/23 9:29 AM ET
John Ratcliffe, who served as director of national intelligence under former President Trump, is testifying on Tuesday on the origins of COVID-19 before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Ratcliffe’s testimony comes after former CDC director, Robert Redfield, testified on March 8 before the subcommittee.

Several other authorities on the subject also testified, including Jamie F. Metzl of The Atlantic Council, Nicholas Wade, writer and editor for major science publications and Paul G. Auwaerter, the clinical director of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

Many experts have maintained that the virus jumped from animals to humans outside any laboratory, a position that’s increasingly challenged as both the Department of Energy and FBI have said that a lab leak is the best explanation.

Proceedings of the House subcommittee are scheduled for 9:30 am E.T.

Watch the hearing above.

