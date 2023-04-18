trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by Christian Carter - 04/18/23 3:19 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The press conference comes on the heels of another shooting incident in Kansas City last week where a Black teenager, Ralph Yarl, was shot twice after reportedly going to the wrong house.

Yarl went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers and that’s when Andrew Lester, an 85-year-old white homeowner, allegedly shot him. 

President Biden called Yarl Monday evening “and shared his hope for a swift recovery,” the White House said.

Yarl was initially hospitalized in critical condition but is now recovering at home.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Eastern.

Watch the video above.

