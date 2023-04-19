trending:

Hillary Clinton trolls DeSantis, Republicans over Disney fight

by Rashad Simmons - 04/19/23 1:24 PM ET
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton trolled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday with a family photo from Disney, saying “I know whose side I’m on.”

Clinton posted the photo as DeSantis’ ongoing feud with Disney was heightened after he said Monday that the stat might consider building a prison or another park near the land owned by the company.

In her tweet, the former first lady shared a picture of herself along with former President Bill Clinton and their daughter Chelsea Clinton standing next to Disney’s Donald Duck.

“As Republicans declare war on Disney, I know whose side I’m on…,” she captioned the photo.


DeSantis’ clash with Disney started when the company spoke out against his Parental Rights in Education plan last year — a proposal that has been nicknamed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill — that limits the instruction of gender identity and sexuality in public schools. He signed another bill in the aftermath of the criticism that dissolved the private government that oversaw Walt Disney World and its land.

Clinton isn’t the first to speak against the feud. Former President Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have both criticized the Florida governor for his actions against the company.

“DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney,” Trump wrote earlier this week on Truth Social, referring to DeSantis by a nickname. “His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face.”

Christie, however, questioned whether the governor was even conservative based on his actions.

“Where are we headed here now, that if you express disagreement in this country, the government is allowed to punish you?” he asked.

“To me, that’s what I always thought liberals did,” Christie said. “And now all of a sudden here we are participating in this with a Republican governor.”

While Trump has already decided to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, Christie and DeSantis have not yet launched campaigns, despite teasing potential bids. Clinton, a Democrat, said last September that she has no plans to run for the White House again.

