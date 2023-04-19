trending:

Former Trump Organization CFO released from jail

by Rachel Scully - 04/19/23 2:26 PM ET
Trump Organization’s former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the courtroom in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was released from jail Wednesday after serving time for his connection with the tax fraud scheme at former President Trump’s business, according to New York City Department of Correction records.

Records show that Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax evasion as part of a deal with prosecutors in August, was released after being sent to New York’s Rikers Island jail on Jan. 10.

He was initially sentenced to serve five months in jail; however, he was eligible for release after 100 days with time off for good behavior, according to Reuters.

Weisselberg served as a key witness for prosecutors, agreeing to provide testimony against the Trump Organization in exchange for a far shorter sentence.

The longtime CFO of Trump’s real estate company was personally involved in sending the reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, according to federal court records.

Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance violations in connection with a 2016 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Weisselberg was given immunity during the separate investigation that culminated in Cohen’s campaign finance charges. 

