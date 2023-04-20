Watch live: Buttigieg testifies on Transportation budget request before House panel

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is slated to testify Thursday morning before the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development to defend the Biden administration’s fiscal 2024 budget request for the agency.

Thursday’s hearing is the first time Buttigieg will deliver a public testimony before the House Committee since the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

