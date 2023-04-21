trending:

Russian bomber accidentally hits own city near Ukraine border

by Brad Dress - 04/21/23 10:25 AM ET
A car drives by bullet and shrapnel riddled road sign on the road to the Russian city of Belgorod, near the place where the first clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces took place a year ago, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine’s leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Russian warplane accidentally dropped a rocket on the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border, leaving three people injured and several buildings damaged.

The SU-34 fighter jet released the bomb through an accidental emergency ejection around 10 p.m. on Thursday during a flight over Belgorod, according to state-run news service TASS.

After the explosion, Russian commentators online quickly circulated theories about what Ukraine being behind the attacks and called for retribution, according to the Associated Press.

But Russia’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday acknowledged the accident, claiming only an unspecified number of buildings were damaged.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram post that three people were injured from the explosion in the city, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Gladkov said some residents near the site of impact were evacuated and are being taken care of by relatives or emergency shelters.

“Severe trials fell last night to the residents of Belgorod,” he wrote on Telegram. “Together, I think we will pass these tests.”

Belgorod is located in southwestern Russia and borders Ukraine, where Moscow is continuing to fight a more than yearlong war.

