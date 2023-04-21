trending:

News

Watch live: White House press briefing

by TheHill.com - 04/21/23 1:00 PM ET
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is giving a daily briefing Friday afternoon, after reports that President Biden plans to announce his 2024 candidacy next week.

President Biden recently received one of his lowest approval ratings in a Reuters/Ipsos poll, at just 39 percent. AP-NORC figures released Friday show only 26 percent of Americans think Biden should run for reelection, although the percentage of Democrats who say they would back a 2024 Biden run has risen from 38 percent to 47 percent.

Biden is also facing his biggest fight yet with the GOP-controlled House, with a deadline approaching for raising the debt ceiling. Senate approval of Julie Su, Biden’s nominee for Labor secretary, remains uncertain.

This afternoon, Biden is slated to announce the creation of an Office of Environmental Justice, with the aim of protecting public health by curbing pollution.

The press briefing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Dianne Feinstein Joe Biden Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

