Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on environmental justice

President Biden on Friday is set to tout the launch of a new Office of Environmental Justice in the White House, aimed at helping address longstanding public health threats from pollution.

The White House has described the new office as a coordinator among various agencies, advocating for measures that protect local resources, including research as well as accountability for the federal government itself.

Biden will be joined by advocates and community leaders at the event in the White House Rose Garden.

The program is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET.

