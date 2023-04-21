Florida prosecutor apologizes for memo that called for harsher penalties for Hispanic defendants

A north Florida prosecutor has apologized for a policy outlined in a memo from his office that levied harsher penalties for defendants who are Hispanic.

State Attorney Jack Campbell conceded that the policy was “inappropriate and insensitive,” in an interview Friday with The Guardian.

“Is it authentic? Yes. Is it the policy of this office? No,” Campbell said.

A former employee acted as a whistleblower and exposed the printed document that lays out penalty recommendations for drivers without licenses. Those who are Hispanic are automatically recommended the worst penalties, the same as those with criminal records, the document said.

Drivers without criminal records would normally be sent to diversion programs such as community service, paying fines, taking driving courses or other alternatives.

“I understand completely the public shock and concern. It’s concerning to me too. It’s not what we do. We’re not prosecuting people because of race. We’re prosecuting differently because of their legal status. Because as undocumented, I don’t know what their history is,” Campbell told Our Tallahassee, who broke the story.

Campbell blamed a junior prosecutor who used the wrong language on the document and meant “undocumented” instead of “Hispanic.”

The prosecutor is still employed by the state, Campbell said, but was reprimanded.

“He wasn’t treating Hispanic people differently than anybody else. If he was, then I would have fired him. He was treating undocumented people consistently based on the fact that we have concerns on not knowing their history,” Campbell said.

The whistleblower, Mackenzie Hayes, worked at the office for six days before moving to a new role. She says the document is a “racism policy” and speaks for itself.

“I thought it fit right in with what I had experienced,” Hayes said, as reported by the Tallahassee Democrat. “You know, the week that I was out there. There’s a reason that he worded it the way he did, and it’s not just because he’s some dumb idiot who doesn’t know the difference between someone who’s undocumented and someone who is Hispanic.”