Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene

by Julia Mueller - 04/24/23 9:16 AM ET
A lawyer for Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, on Monday called for the Office of Congressional Ethics to review Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for “unhinged rhetoric,” possible violations of House ethics rules and official conduct standards following a number of statements and accusations made by the Georgia lawmaker.

“Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden,” attorney Abbe David Lowell wrote in a letter to Ethics chairmen, obtained by Politico.

“None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric,” Lowell said. 

The letter argues that Greene’s online statements and public talk of Biden and his family are “a spray of shotgun pellets of personal vitriol” from her official position as a congresswoman.

Lowell identifies several of Greene’s social media posts, including one in which she accused Biden of being “linked to an eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.” 

Biden has been under federal investigation in recent years over his taxes and foreign business work — and former President Trump and allies like Greene have seized on Biden’s legal woes. 

“The House has a duty to make loud and clear that it does not endorse, condone, or agree with her outrageous, undignified rhetoric and brazen violations of the standards of official conduct that do not reflect creditably on the House of Representatives,” the letter from Biden’s lawyers concludes.

Biden’s legal team on Monday also sent a letter to the Treasury Department asking its Office of Inspector General to look at how former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler allegedly “came to acquire and then retain and publish on his website” suspicious activity reports from JP Morgan Chase bank allegedly related to Biden’s financial activities. 

The new moves from Biden’s legal team come as his father, President Biden, readies to announce an expected 2024 bid as soon as this week.

Tags ethics probe House Ethics Hunter Biden Joe Biden Marjorie Taylor Greene

