News

Watch live: NASA holds press briefing on upcoming spacewalk

by James Burch - 04/24/23 1:53 PM ET
NASA officials on Monday will preview the spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS) slated for later this week.

The extravehicular activity (EVA) to be taken on Friday will be the first ever spacewalk performed by an Arab astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi of the United Arab Emirates. It will also make UAE one of only ten countries that have participated in an ISS-based spacewalk.

The two-person mission, International Space Station U.S. Spacewalk 86, will be led by NASA astronaut Steve Bowen, and will last six and a half hours. This EVA is part of a project to bring online a new generation of solar arrays to supply the station with power.

Monday’s briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

