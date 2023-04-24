trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/24/23 2:07 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/24/23 2:07 PM ET

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is saying it was a “terrible move” for Fox News to end its relationship with prime-time host Tucker Carlson.

Kelly also said she believed Fox forced the issue, though she acknowledged it was “supposition” on her part.

“This is a terrible move by Fox, and it’s a great thing for Tucker Carlson,” Kelly said on her podcast on Monday.

“I don’t know what drove Fox News to make this decision. And it was clearly Fox News’ decision because they’re not letting him say goodbye,” she said. “That’s my supposition. That’s not inside knowledge. … Talk about misjudging your audience yet again.”

More media coverage from The Hill:

Fox announced on Monday it had parted ways with Carlson, widely seen as the most influential conservative media personality in the country. Carlson’s top-rated show averaged nearly 3 million viewers per night, far more than any other on cable.

Carlson’s last broadcast was on Friday.

A Fox anchor reported on Carlson’s departure on Fox’s airwaves on Monday, saying the two sides had “mutually” decided to part ways.

Fox has not commented on Carlson’s departure beyond a statement saying it wanted to “thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Kelly left Fox in 2017 and has been critical of the network in the years since. She now hosts a popular podcast catering to conservative audiences.

Tags Megyn Kelly Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  2. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson 'terrible move'
  3. Trump Jr. slams Fox News over Carlson exit: This ‘changes things ...
  4. Hunter Biden demands ethics probe into Marjorie Taylor Greene
  5. Don Lemon 'stunned' after ousting at CNN
  6. ‘The View’ audience breaks out in cheers after hearing Tucker Carlson ...
  7. GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 
  8. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  9. Democrats celebrate Fox-Carlson split: ‘A sewer of countless lies and hate’
  10. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  11. Fox stock sinks after Tucker Carlson departure
  12. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
  13. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  14. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  15. Haley celebrates Lemon’s CNN exit months after his controversial ...
  16. Chris Christie: ‘I am the viable Trump alternative’
  17. US ambassador to UN confronts Russian official
  18. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
Load more

Video

See all Video