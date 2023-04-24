Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is saying it was a “terrible move” for Fox News to end its relationship with prime-time host Tucker Carlson.

Kelly also said she believed Fox forced the issue, though she acknowledged it was “supposition” on her part.

“This is a terrible move by Fox, and it’s a great thing for Tucker Carlson,” Kelly said on her podcast on Monday.

“I don’t know what drove Fox News to make this decision. And it was clearly Fox News’ decision because they’re not letting him say goodbye,” she said. “That’s my supposition. That’s not inside knowledge. … Talk about misjudging your audience yet again.”

Fox announced on Monday it had parted ways with Carlson, widely seen as the most influential conservative media personality in the country. Carlson’s top-rated show averaged nearly 3 million viewers per night, far more than any other on cable.

Carlson’s last broadcast was on Friday.

A Fox anchor reported on Carlson’s departure on Fox’s airwaves on Monday, saying the two sides had “mutually” decided to part ways.

Fox has not commented on Carlson’s departure beyond a statement saying it wanted to “thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Kelly left Fox in 2017 and has been critical of the network in the years since. She now hosts a popular podcast catering to conservative audiences.