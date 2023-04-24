Huckabee Sanders selling ‘Real Women of Politics’ koozies amid Bud Light backlash

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is now selling “Real Women of Politics” can koozies, marking the latest Republican outrage over transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s partnership with the beer brand Bud Light.

Huckabee Sanders’ “Real Women of Politics” koozies offer four different choices that each feature a different Republican female governor, including herself, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

She promoted her new merchandise on Twitter on Monday, captioning the video, “Real women don’t have to fake it.”

“Big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore,” the video says, a likely jab at Bud Light, which has been faced with conservative protests after Mulvaney posted a video to promote the beer brand’s March Madness contest last month in a paid partnership.

“The reason I think I’m an easy target is because I’m still new to this,” Mulvaney said earlier this month during an episode of “iHeartPodcasts’ Onward With Rosie O’ Donnell.” “I think going after a trans woman who has been doing this for 20 years is a lot more difficult.”

Conservative critics have taken aim at Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, since the ad came out last month. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) released a spoof ad earlier this month that mocked a Bud Light commercial and used the opportunity to go after the “real men of women’s sports.”

“Today we recognize the men who’ve hacked the system (Hacked the system),” the ad says. “Once mediocre in the men’s division, now cream of the crop in the women’s (From mediocre to champion).”

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing who oversaw the ad with Mulvaney, has taken a leave during the boycotts, according to Beer Business Daily and Ad Age reporting.