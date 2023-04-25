Watch live: Biden to discuss economic impact of policies in first address since 2024 announcement

President Biden on Tuesday afternoon is delivering his first address since formally declaring his 2024 reelection bid earlier in the day.

In his remarks at the Washington Hilton, Biden plans to tout economic developments he says are tied to actions taken by his administration, including infrastructure spending.

Biden has promoted his “Investing in America” agenda and launched a recent tour across the country built around the same theme.

Republicans, for their part, have sought to remind voters of the extraordinary spike in inflation during Biden’s time in office.

