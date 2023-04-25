trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Former nursing director accused of stealing opioids from retirement home patients

by Izzy Karpinski - 04/25/23 12:20 PM ET
by Izzy Karpinski - 04/25/23 12:20 PM ET

SUMMITTVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) — What started as the discovery of 30 missing pills snowballed into more than 250 pills unaccounted for at an Indiana retirement home.

Employee concerns about the director of nursing at the time, Jennifer Wilson, prompted a Medicaid fraud investigator with the Office of the Indiana Attorney General to look into Summit Health and Living in Summittville.

According to the investigator’s report, the facility was informed of a discrepancy in its narcotic count on Feb. 13. As part of state and federal guidelines, SHL tracks all controlled substances and keeps a narcotic count sheet. Staff is also required to fill out drug destruction forms when medication is taken off the nursing cart but not given to a patient.

Wilson, a registered nurse, was responsible for destroying hydrocodone pills prescribed to a resident. When a fellow administrator followed up with Wilson, she was told the issue “was taken care of.” However, the co-worker could not find the accompanying count sheet.

Court documents show Wilson’s colleague went into her office to find the sheet and instead found 30 hydrocodone pills concealed in a manila folder in the back of a desk drawer.

The next day, the facility’s administrator questioned Wilson, who admitted she had stolen the medication for personal use due to her addiction, according to the documents.

An internal audit found approximately 261 unaccounted-for pills believed to have been stolen. The pills in question were hydrocodone and Percosets and were prescribed to at least four patients.

During the investigation, Wilson revealed she would take pills that had been marked for “discontinuation.” She said she was at SHL for a few months before she gave in to her addiction.

Wilson was booked into the Madison County Jail on charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, possession of a narcotic and furnishing false or fraudulent information.

She was fired from SHL after an internal investigation.

Tags Indiana Opioids

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  3. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  4. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  5. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  6. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  7. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  8. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  9. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  10. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  11. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  12. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  13. Trump civil trial judge weighing Democratic megadonor backing of E. Jean Carroll
  14. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  15. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  16. Tester vows to block Biden’s Amtrak board nominees
  17. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  18. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. upends the family table
Load more

Video

See all Video