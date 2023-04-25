trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by James Burch - 04/25/23 2:00 PM ET
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is giving a daily briefing Tuesday afternoon, after President Biden officially launched his reelection bid with a video released in the morning.

Biden pitched continuing the course on his economic agenda at his first official campaign speech at the Washington Hilton Tuesday afternoon.

The White House and congressional allies have framed their preferred resolution to the debt ceiling standoff with the Republican-led House as a means of protecting economic security for the U.S. public. A default could drag the national economy down along with the federal government’s creditworthiness.

Democrats have held tight to the message that they want to keep spending plans separate from a hike in the debt ceiling, as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) seeks to unite his caucus around a plan for spending cuts.

The press briefing is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.

Tags Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Kevin McCarthy Washington D.C.

