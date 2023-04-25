trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

South Africa, facing Putin arrest warrant, looks to leave ICC

by Joe Jacquez - 04/25/23 7:15 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 04/25/23 7:15 PM ET

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his country is prepared to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC), which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

South Africa has expressed frustration about how the arrest warrant will impact an upcoming BRICS summit in which Putin, Ramaphosa, and the leaders of Brazil, India and China are expected to attend.

BRICS is an acronym for five leading global economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The term “BRIC” was coined by economist Jim O’Neill in 2001 and South Africa was added in 2010. Since 2009, BRICS has acted more like a formal intergovernmental organization, and the countries have met annually at summits and coordinated multilateral policies, according to Forbes.

The ICC issued the arrest warrant for Putin in March over allegations of unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. 

South Africa has not condemed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, instead choosing to remain neutral during the war, while calling for dialogue to end the conflict.

Ramaphosa, who made the comments during a press conference with Finland President Sauli Niinistö, also said that the governing African National Congress (ANC) has long viewed that the ICC treats some countries unfairly.

The ANC has also been a longtime friend of Moscow and Putin.

“Our view is that we would like this matter of unfair treatment to be properly discussed,” Ramaphosa told Voice of America. “But in the meantime, the governing party has decided once again that there should be a pullout, so that will be a matter that will be taken forward.”

If Putin does attend the annual BRICS summit, South Africa is obliged to arrest him per the ICC’s warrant.

Tags Cyril Ramaphosa Cyril Ramaphosa International Criminal Court russia Russia-Ukraine war South Africa Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Tuberville blocks Warren’s attempt to begin advancing 184 military ...
  3. Trump is enemy No. 1 as Biden makes it official
  4. RNC’s AI-generated Biden attack ad puzzles pundits, Democrats
  5. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  6. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  7. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  8. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  9. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  10. GOP leaders play chicken with rank-and-file on debt limit
  11. Why plunging tax receipts are raising fears about the debt ceiling
  12. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  13. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  14. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  15. South Africa, facing Putin arrest warrant, looks to leave ICC
  16. GOP debt ceiling bill would save about $4.8 trillion over 10 years: CBO estimate
  17. Manchin threatens Inflation Reduction Act repeal
  18. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
Load more

Video

See all Video