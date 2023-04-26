trending:

News

Woman pleads guilty in ‘Killer Clown’ case

by Ben Gilliam and Chris Greer - 04/26/23 6:06 AM ET
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) – A woman has pleaded guilty to murder in the “Killer Clown” case of 1990, court documents show.

Sheila Keen-Warren, arrested in 2017, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Marlene Warren in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to authorities, Warren was fatally shot by a person wearing an orange wig, a red nose, and white face paint who handed her flowers and foil balloons at her South Florida home, The Associated Press reports.

At the time of the shooting, Warren was married to Michael Warren, who employed Keen-Warren at his used car lot. He and Keen-Warren married in 2002 and lived in Virginia where they co-owned a restaurant.

According to The AP, Keen-Warren was arrested in Virginia in September 2017 and extradited to Florida after authorities found advancements in DNA technology and evidence gathered in 1990 identified her as the killer. She was scheduled to go to trial on May 12th, 2023.

Previously, Keen-Warren had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Keen-Warren was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 2039 days of time served on her record, according to court records.

Tags Florida Killer Clown

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

