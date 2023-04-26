Watch live: Biden, South Korean President Yoon hold press briefing

President Biden on Wednesday is hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for an official state visit at the White House, putting the spotlight on the relationship between the U.S. and a key ally.

Items expected to be on an agenda included leaked government documents mentioning South Korea, how the two leaders can deal with North Korea and the growing economic ties between South Korea and the U.S.

Biden and Yoon will hold a joint press conference with reporters from both nations on Wednesday, which is common during state visits but has become less of a staple of foreign leader visits under the Biden administration.

The joint press briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

