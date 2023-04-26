trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden, South Korean President Yoon hold press briefing

by The Hill Staff - 04/26/23 11:30 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 04/26/23 11:30 AM ET

President Biden on Wednesday is hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for an official state visit at the White House, putting the spotlight on the relationship between the U.S. and a key ally.

Items expected to be on an agenda included leaked government documents mentioning South Korea, how the two leaders can deal with North Korea and the growing economic ties between South Korea and the U.S.

Biden and Yoon will hold a joint press conference with reporters from both nations on Wednesday, which is common during state visits but has become less of a staple of foreign leader visits under the Biden administration.

The joint press briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Diplomacy International relations Joe Biden North Korea press conference South Korea Washington D.C. Yoon Suk-yeol

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  2. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  3. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  4. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  5. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  6. House GOP inches closer to winning votes for debt ceiling package
  7. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  8. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  9. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  10. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  11. Audio shows Cruz outlining plan to Fox News to delay 2020 election certification
  12. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  13. Fox’s Kilmeade presses GOP party chief on Trump skipping debates
  14. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  15. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  16. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  17. Mattel releases first ever Barbie with Down syndrome
  18. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
Load more

Video

See all Video