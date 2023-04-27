trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

New bipartisan bill would support parental consent for kids to use social media

by Basil John - 04/27/23 6:41 AM ET
by Basil John - 04/27/23 6:41 AM ET

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A group of Senators from both parties say their new bill protects kids from the harms of social media.

“Our bill is a common sense, bipartisan approach to help to stop this suffering,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said.

“Enough is enough. The data speaks for itself,” Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) said.

The legislation would ban social media accounts for anyone under the age of 13 on social media platforms like Tiktok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

“Social media companies have had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing…they have failed to deliver,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

Murphy says the bill also requires parental permission from users under the age of 18.

“This bill gives parents the ability to decide, with their children, when is the right time to step into this world,” Murphy said.

To enforce these requirements, the bill would create a new government-run age verification system.

“This is simply applying the age-old wisdom of mankind from the real world to the digital world,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said.

Cotton says this approach is necessary to keep kids safe in a digital world.

“They’re too young to see a rated-r movie, they’re too young to be exposed to much of the content on social media,” Cotton said.

Some tech groups, like NetChoice, oppose the bill, saying Congress needs to find solutions that don’t infringe “constitutionally-protected rights” or violate privacy.

Tags Brian Schatz Chris Murphy Katie Britt Kids online parental consent Social media Tom Cotton

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  2. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  3. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  4. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  5. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  8. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  9. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  10. House approves Republican debt limit plan in win for McCarthy, GOP
  11. Florida Republican introduces ‘Reject Latinx Act’
  12. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  13. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  14. Trump doubles down on GOP debates: ‘What’s the purpose of doing it?
  15. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
  16. Montana House votes to censure transgender lawmaker
  17. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  18. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
Load more

Video

See all Video