trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Netflix reaches gender equality in leading roles, report shows

by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 04/27/23 12:16 PM ET
by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech - 04/27/23 12:16 PM ET
Netflix logo (Getty Images)

Netflix released its annual diversity and inclusion report Thursday, showing the streaming company has achieved gender equality in its leading roles.  

Between 2018 and 2021, 55 percent of Netflix films and series featured a girl or woman as the lead or co-lead, according to the report.  

Almost a third of Netflix films, 27.7 percent, and 54.8 of series in 2021 had women of color as a lead or co-lead. 

“Who said it can’t be done?” said Dr. Stacy L. Smith, the founder, and director of USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, the lead researcher behind the report.

 “Clearly, inclusion goals can be met when everyone, men and women work towards change.”  

Netflix partnered with Smith and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative two years ago to examine the streaming giant’s inclusion of people from different genders, races and disabilities in its U.S. movies and series.

The purpose of the report is to keep the company “accountable and effect lasting change” in the film industry, Netflix said in a statement.

Women have also made significant strides at the company behind the camera as well.  

In 2021, 26.9 percent of Netflix films were directed by women, and 38 percent of show creators that year were women, a major jump from the portion of shows created by women in 2018—26.9 percent.  

Women of color are also increasingly being placed in leadership positions behind the camera. 

In 2021, 11.8 percent of Netflix series were directed by a woman of color, up from the 5.6 percent of series in 2018, the report shows.

But there is still more work to do.

Only 4 percent of Netflix films or series that year featured a Latino as a lead or co-lead, and Asian American actors were cast as leads or co-leads in 7 percent of the company’s films and series.

 

Tags diversity in media netflix

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  2. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  3. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  6. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  7. Trump legal team asks House Intel for ‘legislative solution’ amid ...
  8. Trump targets McCain’s funeral in book: ‘Like his wars, it never ended’
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  11. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  12. Senate votes to overturn Biden truck pollution limit
  13. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  14. Pressure mounts on DeSantis to fight back harder against Trump
  15. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  16. DeSantis calls Disney lawsuit ‘political’
  17. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  18. Air Force suspends leaders of alleged leaker’s unit
Load more

Video

See all Video