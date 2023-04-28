Watch live: Jeffries holds weekly press conference
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is on Friday giving a weekly press conference.
For the past week, the majority Republican caucus has drawn most of the attention on the House floor, as the Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) successfully wrangled the votes needed for a budget proposal with the needed self-imposed spending limits to commit to raising the debt ceiling.
But Democrats will play a more prominent role going forward, since the House measure won’t be acceptable for the Democratic-controlled Senate.
The press conference is at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
