Watch live: Jeffries holds weekly press conference

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is on Friday giving a weekly press conference.

For the past week, the majority Republican caucus has drawn most of the attention on the House floor, as the Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) successfully wrangled the votes needed for a budget proposal with the needed self-imposed spending limits to commit to raising the debt ceiling.

But Democrats will play a more prominent role going forward, since the House measure won’t be acceptable for the Democratic-controlled Senate.

The press conference is at 10:30 a.m. ET.

