White House correspondents’ dinner attendees, politicians and lobbyists partied well into the early hours of Sunday morning at the “Time 100” celebration party held at the Swiss ambassador’s sleek and modern Washington D.C residence.

While the venue was minutes away from the Washington Hilton where the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner took place, Ubers were hard to come by and some attendees were spotted walking up the steep hill to the packed residence in D.C’s Woodley Park neighborhood.

The inside of the residence featured multiple Instagram-friendly backdrops for photos and idyllic scenes from the Swiss Alps.

Following airport-style security checks, guests at the party celebrating a century of Time magazine – presented by CRAFT Media/Digital in partnership with Kimball Stroud & Associates – were treated to an open bar with a wide selection of beverages and a delicious array of delicacies, including multiple wheels of raclette cheese.

Post-dinner attendees were seen appreciating the food at Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud’s terrace overlooking the quaint neighborhood streets, with one attendee complaining the food at the WHCA dinner was “inedible.”

Guests in stilettos and tuxedo shoes had the option of giving their tired feet a rest by swapping their heeled footwear for comfortable Swiss performance running shoes from the brand “On,” which has recently become an extremely popular brand among American runners. Sadly, the shoes had to be returned at the end of the night, leaving many dejected that they could not be kept as a party favor.

Even a slight drizzle didn’t deter guests from the night’s revelries, with DJ Noorlind keeping people on their feet well past 3:30 a.m.

Lawmakers spotted at the event included Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai. Other notable guests included Julia Fox, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, CNN’s Jim Acosta, Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast, and Nathan Daschle.