trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Biden, Philippines president to meet amid tensions with China

by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 1:36 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/30/23 1:36 PM ET
Greg Nash
President Biden speaks during an event to honor the National Education Association 2023 Teacher of the Year award recipient Union High School math teacher Rebecka Peterson of Tulsa, Okla., in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, April 24, 2023.

President Biden is set to meet with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on Monday amid tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden will host Marcos for a bilateral meeting, the White House said, and reaffirm the U.S.’s “ironclad commitment to the defense of the Philippines.” 

In addition to talking about clean energy, climate change and human rights, the pair of leaders will discuss “regional matters and coordinate on efforts to uphold international law and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The meeting comes after the U.S. and the Philippines last week conducted their largest war drills yet, in Philippine waters near the South China Sea. On Monday, the two nations will hold their first joint fighter jet training in the Philippines since 1990. 

The U.S. has been moving to strengthen ties with the Philippines and increase its presence in the region amid heightened U.S.-China tensions and strain over Taiwan, the democratically governed island Beijing claims as its own. 

China has also upped its show of military force, conducting large-scale drills around Taiwan. 

The U.S. State Department also said in a Saturday statement that it stands with the Philippines in the face of China’s “continued infringement upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” accusing Beijing forces of “harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols within their exclusive economic zone.”

Marcos said ahead of the meeting with Biden that he was “determined to forge an ever stronger relationship with the United States in a wide range of areas that not only address the concerns of our times, but also those that are critical to advancing our core interests,” according to The Associated Press.

Tags Beijing China Ferdinand Marcos Joe Biden Joe Biden Philippines

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  5. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  6. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  7. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  8. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  9. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  10. McDaniel says party autopsy for 2022 shows independents didn’t break for GOP
  11. Ramaswamy says he won’t let Trump dodge debates
  12. Top GOP negotiator: US won’t default if Biden, Senate ‘recognize the ...
  13. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  14. Harris preps for her biggest task yet: Biden 2024 
  15. Mace criticizes DeSantis for signing six-week abortion ban in ‘dead of ...
  16. Scalise: Americans expect Biden to ‘sit in a room with Speaker McCarthy and ...
  17. Ernst slams Biden administration plan to electrify military fleet: ‘You ...
  18. Trump claims he’s under ‘total assault’ because of his lead in the polls
Load more

Video

See all Video