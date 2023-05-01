trending:

News

2-year-old daughter of NFL linebacker drowns after falling into pool, police say

by Kaycee Sloan - 05/01/23 7:06 AM ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) walks the sideline during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The youngest daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned after falling into a pool in Tampa Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the Beach Park area. Police said Barrett’s daughter, 2-year-old Arrayah, was transported to a nearby hospital.

The police department said that despite emergency efforts, Arrayah died a short time later.

While police said this is an ongoing investigation, the incident is “not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

Following the tragic news, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement on Twitter offering their condolences to Barrett’s family.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the statement read.

Barrett’s Instagram showed that Arrayah had just turned two a few weeks ago, on April 19th.

Several NFL teams have also shared their condolences to the Barrett family on social media, including the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and the New Orleans Saints.

Barrett has played four seasons with the Buccaneers. Previously, the two-time Super Bowl champion spent four years with the Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

