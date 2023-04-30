trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Investors sue Adidas for ‘routinely’ ignoring Ye’s ‘extreme behavior’

by Sarah Polus - 04/30/23 10:56 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 04/30/23 10:56 PM ET
Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)

Adidas investors are suing the German sports retail giant over its failure to address the behavior of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, before dropping its partnership with him last year.

Adidas formally cut ties with Ye, halting production of his popular Yeezy products, in October after he made a slew of antisemitic remarks.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in Oregon, Adidas’ investors are now claiming the company “routinely ignored extreme behavior” by Ye. Adidas, its CFO Harm Ohlmeyer and its former CEO Kasper Rørsted are named as defendants in the suit.

Among several instances mentioned in the filing are Ye’s controversial comments to TMZ in 2018, when he suggested that slavery was a “choice.” In response, Adidas said that while there “are some comments we don’t support… Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator.”

The filing also says the company ended its partnership with the controversial rapper only “after weeks of criticism over its failure” to do so.

Adidas denounced the legal action in a statement to USA Today, calling the claims “unfounded.”

“We outright reject these unfounded claims and will take all necessary measures to vigorously defend ourselves against them,” said Adidas spokesperson Claudia Lange.

A few weeks after ceasing its work with Ye, Adidas launched an investigation into allegations against him, including that he bullied employees and forced them to watch pornography.

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” a spokesperson for the company said at the time. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

Tags Adidas Adidas Kanye West ye Ye Ye

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  2. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  3. Lightfoot sends letter to Abbott urging him not to send any more migrants
  4. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  5. Bidding for First Republic lasts into the night: A guide to the latest banking ...
  6. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  7. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  8. Ted Cruz decries ‘political smear job’ against Clarence Thomas for ethics ...
  9. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  10. Scalise: Americans expect Biden to ‘sit in a room with Speaker McCarthy and ...
  11. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  12. FBI, local authorities offer $80,000 reward for arrest of Texas mass shooting ...
  13. NASA found a novel way to keep Voyager 2 spacecraft going
  14. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  15. GOP presidential contenders knock DeSantis over Disney
  16. Cohn says First Republic sale ‘will be a much faster process’ than Silicon ...
  17. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  18. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
Load more

Video

See all Video