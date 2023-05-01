Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is giving a daily briefing Monday afternoon, as President Biden hosts a bilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The U.S. has been moving to strengthen ties with the Philippines and increase its presence in the region amid heightened U.S.-China tensions.
The press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
