Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill Staff - 05/01/23 1:00 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is giving a daily briefing Monday afternoon, as President Biden hosts a bilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

The U.S. has been moving to strengthen ties with the Philippines and increase its presence in the region amid heightened U.S.-China tensions.

The press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

