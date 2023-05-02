trending:

News

US tracking balloon spotted off coast of Hawaii

by Tyler Wornell - 05/02/23 7:09 AM ET
FILE – The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020. U.S. officials tell The Associated Press the number of reported sexual assaults across the military inched up by about 1% last year, as a sharp decline in Army numbers offset large increases in the other three services. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. government is tracking another unmanned balloon that was spotted Friday flying over Hawaii, officials said.

No action was taken against the balloon because it posed no threat to civilian aircraft or people on the ground, a Defense Department spokesman said.

The balloon was floating at about 36,000 feet, the altitude at which some commercial aircraft fly. NBC News and CBS News also reported the balloon detection.

“Ownership of the balloon is unknown, but there is no indication that it was maneuvering or being controlled by a foreign or adversarial actor,” a Pentagon spokesperson said in the statement. “Although it was flying at an altitude used by civil aviation, it posed no threat to civil aviation over Hawaii.”

There was also no danger to people on the ground and the balloon did not fly over defense infrastructure or government “sensitive” sites, the Pentagon said.

The balloon has left Hawaii’s airspace and is being tracked by the Defense Department and Federal Aviation Administration.

This comes after multiple high-altitude objects, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon, were shot down earlier this year.

NewsNation correspondent Evan Lambert contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

