Gold Medal flour recalled after salmonella outbreak

by Natalie Prieb - 05/01/23 8:04 PM ET
The recall affects packages of both Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flours, General Mills announced. (FDA)

General Mills recalled four of its Gold Medal all-purpose flour varieties due to the potential presence of salmonella, the company announced last week.

General Mills announced the voluntary recall of the bleached and unbleached products with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall includes Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in five- and ten-pound bags and Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose Flour in two- and five-pound bags. 

There have been 13 illnesses and 3 hospitalizations due to the salmonella outbreak from the products as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Twelve states have reported an illness resulting from the outbreak, with Illinois reporting two cases of sickness.

The CDC recommends that customers who own the tainted flour discard or return it to where they purchased it. The agency also recommends that customers contact a health care provider if they display any salmonella symptoms, including diarrhea, a higher fever than 102 degrees, vomiting or signs of dehydration.

