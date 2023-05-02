trending:

News

Watch live: Senate Judiciary holds Supreme Court ethics hearing after Clarence Thomas reports

by TheHill.com - 05/02/23 10:00 AM ET
The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on the subject of ethical standards for the Supreme Court following news of several instances of potentially questionable behavior by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

The Supreme Court’s recent defense of its ethical standards is being met with scorn from Democrats and judicial watchdog groups, who are pushing to intervene in the wake of the high court’s recent controversies.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) summoned Chief Justice John Roberts to Congress, but Roberts declined the invitation.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

