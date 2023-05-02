trending:

Poll: Just 44 percent approve of Supreme Court

by Rashad Simmons - 05/02/23 10:32 AM ET
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court on April 26 will hear the case of a 94-year-old woman who lost her one-bedroom condo over unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
FILE – The Supreme Court is seen on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court on April 26 will hear the case of a 94-year-old woman who lost her one-bedroom condo over unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

A new poll has found that just 44 percent of Americans hold a favorable view of the Supreme Court, underscoring how the decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling has hit the court’s image.

The poll by Navigator, a Democratic pollster, found 48 percent hold an unfavorable view of the court, a number that has gone up since the Dobbs decision last summer overturning Roe v. Wade.

In 2021, Navigator found 55 and 56 percent of Americans had a favorable view of the court. It began to dip blow 50 percent when news of the Dobbs decision leaked out.

Semafor first reported on the Navigator findings.

The Navigator poll found that more Americans believe that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a bad decision for the country.

Overall, 59 percent polled by Navigator said the decision was a bad one for the country, compared to 29 percent who said it was a good one. Just 16 percent of Democrats thought it was a good decision for the country, while 74 percent thought it was a bad decision. The split among Republicans was tighter, with 45 percent saying it was a good decision and 44 percent saying it was a bad decision for the country.

The poll found growing support for abortion rights, with 62 percent of those surveyed said abortion should be legal in most or more cases. That is up 22 percent from a Navigator survey in May of 2022.

The survey also showed that most American support policies that protect abortion access while restrictions on abortion are viewed unpopular. 

The Navigator survey was conducted by Global Strategy Group on a nationwide scale from April 20-24 with a sample of 1,002 registered voters. 

