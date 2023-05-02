Watch live: White House press briefing

The White House is slated to hold a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, hours after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) accepted President Biden’s invitation to meet next week to discuss the country’s debt limit.

Biden invited McCarthy and other congressional leaders to meet at the White House on May 9 after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday informed congressional leaders that the U.S. could reach its borrowing limit as soon as June 1.

That announcement likely will increase the pressure on lawmakers and the White House to strike a deal on raising the debt limit to avoid default. Next week’s meeting marks the first time since February that Biden and McCarthy will discuss the matter at length.

The White House press briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

